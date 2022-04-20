HICKORY, N.C. (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Hickory, the annual mean wage is $44,470 or 23.7% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $246,250. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $70,060

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,820

– Employment: 38,070

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)

2 / 50Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#49. Network and computer systems administrators

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $70,880

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

3 / 50Canva

#48. Speech-language pathologists

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $71,360

– #314 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,820

– Employment: 147,470

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)

— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

4 / 50David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $73,510

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

5 / 50Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock

#46. Occupational health and safety specialists

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $73,790

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

6 / 50ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#45. Accountants and auditors

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $75,040

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

7 / 50ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#44. Occupational therapists

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $79,140

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

8 / 50Undrey // Shutterstock

#43. Financial and investment analysts

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $80,270

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

9 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#42. Industrial engineers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $80,830

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

10 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#41. Project management specialists

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $82,520

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

11 / 50PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#40. Computer programmers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $82,580

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

12 / 50National Eye Institute // Flickr

#39. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $83,010

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,050

– Employment: 108,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)

— Columbia, SC ($155,570)

— Danbury, CT ($151,970)

13 / 50Canva

#38. Civil engineers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $83,260

– #267 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

14 / 50IBM Research // Flickr

#37. Computer network architects

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $85,370

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

15 / 50Canva

#36. Mechanical engineers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

16 / 50Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#35. Physical therapists

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $86,280

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

17 / 50fizkes // Shutterstock

#34. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $86,500

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

18 / 50Canva

#33. Computer systems analysts

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $89,510

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

19 / 50BDUK fibre // flickr

#32. Electronics engineers, except computer

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $90,460

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

20 / 50Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#31. Facilities managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $90,940

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

21 / 50g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#30. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $92,480

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

22 / 50fizkes // Shutterstock

#29. Management analysts

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $92,580

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

23 / 50Suwin // Shutterstock

#28. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $92,690

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,640

– Employment: 22,490

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)

24 / 50Canva

#27. Electrical engineers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $95,420

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

25 / 50Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $97,520

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

26 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#25. Training and development managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $98,530

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

27 / 50Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Personal financial advisors

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $99,160

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

28 / 50USACE NY // Flickr

#23. Construction managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $99,220

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

29 / 50Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#22. Industrial production managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $101,620

– #295 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

30 / 50creativemarc // Shutterstock

#21. Administrative services managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $104,180

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

31 / 50Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#20. Software developers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $105,870

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

32 / 50Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#19. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $105,910

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

33 / 50Pixabay

#18. General and operations managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $106,390

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

34 / 50Austin Community College // Flickr

#17. Veterinarians

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $106,710

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

35 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#16. Human resources managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $107,960

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

36 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Nurse practitioners

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $110,560

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

37 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Medical and health services managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $112,060

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

38 / 50Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Physician assistants

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $112,320

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

39 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#12. Purchasing managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $113,770

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

40 / 50Canva

#11. Sales managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $114,380

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

41 / 50TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#10. Marketing managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $125,480

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

42 / 50Pixabay

#9. Architectural and engineering managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $128,870

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

43 / 50Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Computer and information systems managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $128,940

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

44 / 50Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#7. Pharmacists

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $130,900

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

45 / 50Canva

#6. Financial managers

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $139,360

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

46 / 50Canva

#5. Dentists, general

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $171,580

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

47 / 50Canva

#4. Nurse anesthetists

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $206,300

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

48 / 50LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#3. Psychiatrists

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $209,170

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $249,760

– Employment: 25,520

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

49 / 50Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#2. Chief executives

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $242,300

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

50 / 50Canva

#1. Family medicine physicians

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Annual mean salary: $246,250

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)