HICKORY, N.C. (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Hickory, the annual mean wage is $44,470 or 23.7% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $246,250. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $70,060
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,820
– Employment: 38,070
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)
#49. Network and computer systems administrators
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $70,880
– #326 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#48. Speech-language pathologists
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $71,360
– #314 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $85,820
– Employment: 147,470
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)
— Salinas, CA ($107,160)
#47. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $73,510
– #365 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
#46. Occupational health and safety specialists
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $73,790
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#45. Accountants and auditors
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $75,040
– #162 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 870
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#44. Occupational therapists
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $79,140
– #275 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,470
– Employment: 127,830
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)
#43. Financial and investment analysts
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $80,270
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#42. Industrial engineers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $80,830
– #302 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#41. Project management specialists
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $82,520
– #248 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#40. Computer programmers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $82,580
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#39. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $83,010
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,050
– Employment: 108,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)
— Columbia, SC ($155,570)
— Danbury, CT ($151,970)
#38. Civil engineers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $83,260
– #267 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#37. Computer network architects
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $85,370
– #231 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#36. Mechanical engineers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $86,240
– #205 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#35. Physical therapists
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $86,280
– #274 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– Employment: 225,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
— Midland, TX ($116,880)
#34. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $86,500
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#33. Computer systems analysts
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $89,510
– #179 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#32. Electronics engineers, except computer
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $90,460
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#31. Facilities managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $90,940
– #186 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
#30. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $92,480
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#29. Management analysts
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $92,580
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#28. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $92,690
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,640
– Employment: 22,490
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)
#27. Electrical engineers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $95,420
– #198 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#26. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $97,520
– #162 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#25. Training and development managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $98,530
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#24. Personal financial advisors
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $99,160
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#23. Construction managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $99,220
– #166 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#22. Industrial production managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $101,620
– #295 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#21. Administrative services managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $104,180
– #146 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#20. Software developers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $105,870
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#19. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $105,910
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#18. General and operations managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $106,390
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#17. Veterinarians
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $106,710
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– Employment: 77,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
#16. Human resources managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $107,960
– #240 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#15. Nurse practitioners
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $110,560
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#14. Medical and health services managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $112,060
– #167 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#13. Physician assistants
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $112,320
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#12. Purchasing managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $113,770
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#11. Sales managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $114,380
– #258 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#10. Marketing managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $125,480
– #171 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#9. Architectural and engineering managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $128,870
– #253 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#8. Computer and information systems managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $128,940
– #208 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#7. Pharmacists
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $130,900
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#6. Financial managers
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $139,360
– #110 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#5. Dentists, general
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $171,580
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#4. Nurse anesthetists
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $206,300
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $202,470
– Employment: 43,950
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
#3. Psychiatrists
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $209,170
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $249,760
– Employment: 25,520
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)
#2. Chief executives
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $242,300
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
#1. Family medicine physicians
Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
– Annual mean salary: $246,250
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)