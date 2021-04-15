High-speed chase through Lincoln, Cleveland, and Burke counties leads to wreck, arrest

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A vehicle chase through three counties lead to a wreck and arrest of a Hickory man Wednesday evening, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Stephen Brett Dellinger, 34, has been charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, and driving while license revoked.

On Wednesday, April 14, around 6:40 p.m., deputies were observing traffic near the intersection of Cat Square Road and Reepsville Road. Deputies checked the license plate on a white four-door Buick that came back stolen.

Deputies pulled out behind the vehicle and the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed. Deputies activated their emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the car.

The vehicle traveled over several roads in western Lincoln County then continued on into Cleveland and Burke Counties. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle on Pine Ridge Drive in Burke County and began searching the area for the car.

The vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Caldwell County, was located on Pine Mountain Drive with a damaged front end but the driver had fled the scene on foot.

A resident of the area told deputies a man had walked out of the woods offering to pay for a ride out of the area near the entrance of Pine Mountain Golf Club. Deputies found the suspect hiding under a bridge and took him in custody without incident.

Dellinger was also served with outstanding warrants out of Catawba County for failure to appear on shoplifting and larceny charges. He is also charged in Catawba County with probation violation.

Dellinger was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $19,000 secured bond.