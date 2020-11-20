High-end steakhouse coming to South Park, bringing 250 jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There is a new steakhouse coming to South Park that plans to serve up the classics with a modern twist.

For Winstead Jones, Steak 48 is also serving up an opportunity.

“It’s been a blessing to be able to work,” said Jones. In March, when restrictions were placed on restaurants due to the pandemic Jones was laid off.

“I wish I would have been a little more prepared but I’ve been able to pull through,” said Jones. He heard about the opening of Steak 48 through a friend in the restaurant industry. Right now, he’s training ahead of the December 18 opening.

“Holiday season is coming up and it’s coming at a clutch time,” said Jones who is looking forward to being a part of a new dining experience.

“It makes my heart feel great and warm to just say yes, you can have a job,” said Steak 48 Charlotte Executive Chef Heather King. King also says she will never forget one woman who walked outside after receiving an offer and said, “Yes, thank you, God.”

Steak 48 has locations in major cities like Houston, Chicago, Scottsdale and Philadelphia. Steak 48 Chief Brand Officer Oliver Badgio says Charlotte makes sense.

“The Charlotte restaurant scene has a wonderful collection and we’re thrilled to be one more reason to go out,” said Badgio.

The company spent $8 million building out the restaurant, which offers two bars and several different areas to sit in and enjoy a meal including private areas with a view of the kitchen.

Badgio says the best part of this is the people.

“It’s been exciting to hire 250 people,” Badgio said. “It’s a unique time but it is a season and it will get behind us and we’re looking forward to a bright future here in Charlotte,” he added.

“It’s a bit of good news on the horizon,” said Catherine Rabb, a professor at Johnson and Wales University who also owns Fenwick’s on Providence.

The year, she says, has been a rollercoaster for the industry.

“It’s exciting to see people coming to Charlotte. It’s good for our students, the community and the hospitality industry. People don’t make investments of this nature without feeling like there’s a solid future,” Rabb said.

As for Jones and his new work family, they are all rolling up their sleeves preparing for opening night.

“Definitely a little light at the end of the tunnel,” said Jones.

Steak 48 opens December 18th at 4425 Sharon Rd at Apex SouthPark.

