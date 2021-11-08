Hidden Valley residents vow to sue over new Charlotte voting district map

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The group started outside of the government center in Uptown protesting the proposed change.

Many donning blue medical smocks, “We are in smocks today because our politicians are contaminated with corruption,” said Hidden Valley resident Cedric Dean.

The group prepared to have the voting precincts 42 and 82, the Hidden Valley neighborhood of Charlotte, removed from District 4 and added to District 1 as part of the new Charlotte voting districts. This puts the Hidden Valley neighborhood in the same district as Myers Park, South End, and Uptown.

A big blow for the oldest Black neighborhood in Charlotte.

“When you look at the prices of the homes in Myers Park, why are you trying to lump us in there with them,” added Dean. “You want to price us out of our homes.”

As the city council walked into the chambers, people in attendance chanted Hidden Valley, letting the council know they want their voices heard. Council acknowledged the group and spoke about the new map, some saying it’s not taking away the African American vote in Charlotte, but instead making it stronger.

“I will state categorically that I did not tell the consultant to move precincts 42 and 82 out of District 4,” said District 4 representative Renee Johnson.

“The new District 1 with Hidden Valley in it will be 36 percent Black, 51 percent Democrats, and of those Democrats 56 percent of us are Black,” added District 3 representative Victoria Watlington.

Charlotte City Council voted 10 to 1 to approve the new map. Councilmember at-large Braxton Winston was the only ‘no’ vote. Hidden Valley residents maintain the move was political, there will be a lawsuit and a possible change on Charlotte City Council.

“You see us now; you’re going to see us later,” said Hidden Valley resident Blanche Penn. “Since you said yes to this instead of saying no to it, so now our vote is going to be no to you.”