Hickory workplace shooting leaves woman fighting life-threatening injuries

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects are wanted in a workplace shooting that has left a woman fighting life-threatening injuries, Hickory Police said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting at TCS Designs located at 1851 9th Ave around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Phelifia Marlow, 51, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem with life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify Alexander County residents Tangela Parker and Eric Parker as suspects. Tangela is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and Eric is wanted as an accessory. They are both considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

They were last seen leaving the business in a 2019 Honda CRV with NC tags FAM 5669.

TCS Designs is a furniture wholesale company.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-328-5551.

