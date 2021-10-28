Hickory man killed in multi-vehicle crash on NC 127 in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 55-year-old Hickory man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Catawba County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, on NC 127 near Dwayne Starnes Drive.

Troopers said a 1999 Mercedes Benz E300 was traveling north, drove left of center, and collided with a southbound 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the Mercedes, James Nelson Poovey Jr., 55, of Hickory, died from his injuries at the scene. Troopers said Poovey was not restrained by a seatbelt.

Investigating troopers suspect alcohol impairment to be a contributing circumstance in the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai, Hannah Ollis, 19, of Granite Falls, received minor injuries, Highway Patrol said.

The Mountain View Fire Department assisted with detouring traffic in the area as NC 127 was closed for about two hours during the on-scene investigation.