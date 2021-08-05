Hickory man killed after driving off roadway, striking guardrail, overturning on I-40 in Iredell County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 36-year-old Hickory man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning along I-40 in Iredell County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, on I-40 East near Old Mountain Road.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

According to troopers, a GMC Envoy was traveling east near mile marker 143, ran off the roadway to the right, collided with the guardrail, then struck the guardrail in the median, and overturned.

The driver, Keith Donte Hutchison, 36, of Hickory, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Troopers said he was not restrained by a seatbelt and was partially ejected. 

The initial investigation indicates driver inattention as a contributing circumstance, Highway Patrol said.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories