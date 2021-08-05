Hickory man killed after driving off roadway, striking guardrail, overturning on I-40 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 36-year-old Hickory man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning along I-40 in Iredell County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, on I-40 East near Old Mountain Road.

According to troopers, a GMC Envoy was traveling east near mile marker 143, ran off the roadway to the right, collided with the guardrail, then struck the guardrail in the median, and overturned.

The driver, Keith Donte Hutchison, 36, of Hickory, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Troopers said he was not restrained by a seatbelt and was partially ejected.

The initial investigation indicates driver inattention as a contributing circumstance, Highway Patrol said.