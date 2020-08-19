Hickory firefighter returns home after National Guard deployment in Middle East

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) A Hickory firefighter has returned home after serving in the Middle East with the North Carolina Air National Guard.

Hickory Fire Department said firefighter Jonathan Fox served as a military firefighter with the 386th Expeditionary Wing of the U.S. Air Force.

Fox was the crew chief on a rescue truck at five fire stations on a Middle East airbase being used in the war against terrorism in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Hickory Fire Department said it is thankful to have Jonathan back safe.