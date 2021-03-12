Hey Charlotte, here’s what you missed this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Caught up with work and just life in general? Well, here at FOX 46 Charlotte we’ve got your local news covered. Here’s what you missed this week.

MAN SECRETLY RECORDS SISTER-IN-LAW

In April 2018, Dana Janke came to Charlotte to visit her sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and John Doherty. She was seeking comfort after her husband, a first responder, was suffering from a post-911 illness.

Six months later Lynn called Dana to reveal a disturbing discovery. John had a hidden camera in the alarm clock in the guest bedroom Dana had stayed in. Lynn found dozens of videos of Dana.

“She was telling me there was one after the other after the other,” Dana said, including those of her undressing.

Dana was stunned yet more concerned about the trauma her sister Lynn was experiencing.

“Immediately, she was traumatized. Her breath got catchy. She was looking at the videos, I wasn’t. She could barely breathe,” Dana said. Click here for more.

NC AMBER ALERT

The mother of a suspect who was wanted for abducting a child and taking his four kids from a home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina was stabbed to death, police confirmed this week.

Authorities responded to calls regarding an assault around 5:30 p.m. at 3516 Rosemont Ave. Officers found Rosalyn Howard, 68, suffering from an apparent stab wound and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify Howard’s son Jacob Jones, 33, as a suspect. Jones fled the scene and took his four biological children with him, the police report indicated.

An Amber Alert was triggered for one of the children, Azaria Walters. Officials later corrected the age of the child from 10 to 9.

Around 2 a.m. police in the Pineville area located the suspect’s vehicle, a black Cadillac mid-size SUV, and a brief chase ensued. Ultimately Jones was arrested and the four children were found safe and unharmed. CMPD assisted Pineville police in the arrest efforts. Click here for more.

MARIJUANA BUST

More than 31 pounds of drugs were seized on I-77 in Iredell County during a routine traffic stop, authorities announced this week.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a violation along I-77 on Sunday, March 7 in Iredell County.

Georgia residents Unrai Keoseng, 39, and Janeal Terrell, 43, told deputies they were driving from Virginia to Georgia and Keoseng admitted to having guns with no permits and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

A large amount of marijuana with a street value of about $280,000 was discovered and both occupants were arrested. Click here for more.

COYOTE ATTACKS

Police and wildlife officials are working to capture an animal after a woman was attacked by what she believes was a coyote over the weekend.

Allison says she went with friends to Lake Brandt to have a picnic. She was putting food away about three minutes from the parking lot when an animal came up behind her.

“We were sitting and eating, and we were just about to leave when we had put all our food away when a coyote came up behind me and my friend,” Allison said.

She originally thought the animal was a dog but realized otherwise when it got closer and started biting her.

“It came up behind us very quietly, and we didn’t see it approaching,” she said. “All of the sudden, I saw the look on my friend’s face, and I turned around, and it was right behind me.” Click here for more.

CHASE HITS 120 MPH

Authorities are investigating a high-speed chase that ended in a head-on crash Sunday.

The pursuit began in Spring Hope, North Carolina when authorities say they tried to pull over 28-year-old Terry Harris Jr. for careless and reckless driving.

Instead of stopping, police said Harris took off toward Wake County, at one point, reaching 120 mph on Highway 64.

Police said Harris exited the highway, slowed down to 45 mph, and eventually crashed into another car at the intersection of South Smithfield Road and Poole Road just outside of Knightdale city-limits. Click here for more.

