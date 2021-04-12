Here’s when Carowinds and Carolina Harbor reopens to the public this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Carowinds recently announced their 2021 operating calendar, saying it will open for the season on Saturday, May 22.

Carolina Harbor is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 29.

“As a reminder, all 2020 Season Passes will be honored during the 2021 season,” Carowinds said on its website. Fall and Winter operating days will be announced later this year.

The park’s Grand Carnivale will be from July 17 to August 1.

The popular amusement park is also looking to hire Deep Water Lifeguards. These roles offer a $14 per hour wage and are eligible to receive a $500 bonus, Carowinds said.

The park is offering $500 bonuses for seasonal hires. Openings are available in all park operating areas, including lifeguards, rides, merchandise, food and beverage, hospitality, and more. Carowinds expects to hire around 900 seasonal associates in advance of its season reopening.

For more information on the park’s calendar and hours, please click here.