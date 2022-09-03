(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina.

Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a shooting. Alexander Skarsgard, Judy Greer and Alison Pill star.

An untitled project from the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy is filming in Charlotte. The film, written by a trio of “Saturday Night Live” writers is about three friends who set off on a treasure hunt.

Also filming in the Charlotte region is a movie called ‘Site” about a man living in a small town who has an encounter at an abandoned government test site that causes him to experience terrifying visions.

On the television side of things, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” season two and “Welcome to Flatch” season two are filming in the Wilmington area. They will air on Amazon Prime Video and the FOX network respectively.

An unnamed feature film is also in pre-production in Wilmington.

Six movies and three shows wrapped filming in North Caroling in the last six months and have moved on to post-production.

One of those movies, “A Little Prayer” and a streaming series “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane” were filmed in the Piedmont Triad.