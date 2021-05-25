Here are the top-rated breakfast restaurants in Charlotte, according to TripAdvisor

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Charlotte on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants.

Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Skyland Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 4544 South Blvd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28209-2861

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Showmars

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 201 South College Street #220, Charlotte, NC 28202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Circle G Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 4818 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216-3343

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Toast Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8430 Rea Rd The Village at Robinson Farm, Charlotte, NC 28277-4224

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Maria’s Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2801 W Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262-7306

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Stockyard Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 4925 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216-3346

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Park 51 Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10703 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210-8533

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Pressley Park Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: $

– Price: not available

– Address: 740 Pressley Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-4614

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Happy’s Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Category: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 9229 Lawyers Rd Ste E, Charlotte, NC 28227-5124

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Knife and Fork Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 6416 Albemarle Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212-3816

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Shuffletown Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 10220 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214-7488

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Toast of Dilworth

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2400 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203-6072

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Famous Toastery Uptown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 330 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1923

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Landmark Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4429 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5701

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Famous Toastery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8933 J M Keynes Dr Suite 2, University Area, Charlotte, NC 28262-8433

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. JP Charlotte

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 601 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1829

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Another Broken Egg Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11324 North Community House Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. The Asbury

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 235 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2136

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. The Flying Biscuit Cafe – Stonecrest

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7930 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-6572

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Living Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2000 South Blvd Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28203-5384

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3203 Queen City Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208-2730

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Zada Jane’s Corner Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. RedEye Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (256 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 210 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2404

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. The Flying Biscuit Cafe – Park Road

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4241 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209-2231

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Eddie’s Place Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 617 S Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-2811

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 915 Charlottetowne Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204-3347

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Cafe Monte French Bakery And Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (456 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: French, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6700 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210-3324

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Cafe South

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (258 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7901 Forest Pine Dr, Charlotte, NC 28273-4600

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Midnight Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (485 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 115 E Carson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-4030

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4736 Sharon Rd Sharon Corners Shopping Center, Charlotte, NC 28210-3328

– Read more on Tripadvisor