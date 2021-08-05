Here are the most dangerous areas to drive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Where are the most dangerous areas to drive in Charlotte? City officials document the traffic-related data in the High Injury Network.

Data shows between that 2016 and 2020 there were 128 serious or fatal crashes on Charlotte streets and highways. More than 30% of those crashes happened in 2020 which was one of the deadliest years for crashes since 2017.

August is National Traffic Awareness Month. The High Injury Network is a part of a plan to reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries.

On a stretch between North Tryon Street and University City Boulevard data shows 60 people were killed or seriously injured from 2016-2020.

City officials use the High Injury Network to break down the areas where there are severe accidents as opposed to including minor fender benders.

Here are the top 10 most dangerous driving areas in Charlotte looking at data from 2016-2020:

N Tryon Street and University City Boulevard, 60 people were killed or seriously injured

Eastway Drive and Central Avenue, 52 people were killed or seriously injured

Freedom Drive to Pacific Street, 51 people were killed or seriously injured

The Plaza and Murdock Road, 46 people were killed or seriously injured

South Tryon Street and Lions Mane Street, 42 people were killed or seriously injured

Wilkinson Boulevard and Boyer Street, 38 people were killed or seriously injured

West Brookshire Freeway and North Crigler Street, 37 people were killed or seriously injured

West Sugar Creek Rd and I-85, 36 people were killed or seriously injured

EW T Harris Boulevard and Windsor Gate Lane, 34 people killed or seriously injured

West Boulevard and Ross Avenue, 34 killed or seriously injured

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department officials use the High Injury Network as a way to plan where officers should be for enforcement.

City officials focus on tracking high injury networks instead of intersections because this allows them to get a better idea of where the fatal and serious crashes are happening, instead of focusing on every fender bender.

Data shows most crashes are happening between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and between 8 p.m. and midnight are also dangerous times. Click here to view the full map.