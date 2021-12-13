Here are the highest paying jobs in Charlotte

(STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Charlotte, the annual mean wage is $55,330 or 1.7% lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the highest-paying occupation makes $314,080. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $101,210

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $123,720

– Employment: 13,080

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($180,450)

— Rochester, NY ($175,010)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($171,450)

– Job description: Teach courses in economics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

2 / 50PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#49. Computer programmers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $101,480

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

3 / 50Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#48. Education administrators, postsecondary

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $102,220

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,200

– Employment: 140,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

4 / 50Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#47. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $104,750

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

5 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#46. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $105,790

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,540

– Employment: 440,300

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)

— Missoula, MT ($122,420)

– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.

6 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#45. Real estate brokers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $106,290

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

7 / 50EU2017EE // Flickr

#44. Information security analysts

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $106,420

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,580

– Employment: 138,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)

– Job description: Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

8 / 50TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#43. Sales engineers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $106,470

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,270

– Employment: 63,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)

– Job description: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.

9 / 50fizkes // Shutterstock

#42. Management analysts

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $106,510

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Employment: 734,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

10 / 50g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#41. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $106,780

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,790



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

11 / 50Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#40. Database administrators and architects

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $107,480

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,890



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,090

– Employment: 133,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

– Job description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.

12 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#39. Nurse practitioners

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $108,280

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,760



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510

– Employment: 211,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

13 / 50Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#38. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $109,050

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,290

– Employment: 13,670

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($160,370)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($148,480)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($141,180)

– Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the laws of matter and energy. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

14 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#37. Medical and health services managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $109,230

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,210



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

15 / 50Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Physician assistants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $110,490

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,360



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080

– Employment: 125,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

– Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

16 / 50Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $110,660

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

17 / 50Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#34. Industrial production managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $111,800

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,590



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

18 / 50IAEA Imagebank // Flickr

#33. Nuclear engineers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $112,530

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,130

– Employment: 15,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($140,060)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($139,530)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,680)

– Job description: Conduct research on nuclear engineering projects or apply principles and theory of nuclear science to problems concerned with release, control, and use of nuclear energy and nuclear waste disposal.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

19 / 50IBM Research // Flickr

#32. Computer network architects

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

20 / 50Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#31. Chemical engineers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $116,670

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,820

– Employment: 25,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($158,110)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)

– Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

21 / 50USACE NY // Flickr

#30. Construction managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $116,780

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

22 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#29. Art directors

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $118,610

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,490

– Employment: 40,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,660)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,260)

– Job description: Formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for visual productions and media, such as print, broadcasting, video, and film. Direct workers engaged in artwork or layout design.

23 / 50Canva

#28. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $120,210

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,700



National

– Annual mean salary: $186,870

– Employment: 83,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($259,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($254,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($252,430)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo. Requires Federal Air Transport certificate and rating for specific aircraft type used. Includes regional, national, and international airline pilots and flight instructors of airline pilots.

24 / 50Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#27. Computer and information research scientists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $121,250

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $130,890

– Employment: 30,220

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090)

– Job description: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors. Develop solutions to problems in the field of computer hardware and software.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

25 / 50Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#26. Pharmacists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $123,320

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,060



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460

– Employment: 315,470

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

– Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

26 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#25. Purchasing managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $125,820

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850



National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

27 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#24. Training and development managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $128,360

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

28 / 50Pixabay

#23. Advertising and promotions managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $128,500

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $147,560

– Employment: 22,490

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($220,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organization, or on an account basis.

29 / 50NTNU // Flickr

#22. Natural sciences managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $129,450

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $154,930

– Employment: 75,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.

30 / 50Skycolors // Shutterstock

#21. Commercial pilots

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $133,050

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

31 / 50Pixabay

#20. General and operations managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $134,020

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 18,860



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

32 / 50Kzenon // Shutterstock

#19. Optometrists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $137,750

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 36,690

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

– Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.

33 / 50LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#18. Psychiatrists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $140,070

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $217,100

– Employment: 25,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

34 / 50Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lawyers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $144,660

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,990



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910

– Employment: 658,120

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

– Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

35 / 50Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#16. Human resources managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $144,860

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,380



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

36 / 50Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Personal financial advisors

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $146,650

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

37 / 50Pixabay

#14. Architectural and engineering managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $148,240

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

38 / 50Austin Community College // Flickr

#13. Veterinarians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $148,900

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350

– Employment: 73,710

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

39 / 50TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#12. Marketing managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $150,110

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,640



National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

40 / 50Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Computer and information systems managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $152,920

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

41 / 50Canva

#10. Sales managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $155,960

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

42 / 50dokurose // Shutterstock

#9. Actuaries

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $156,910

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $123,180

– Employment: 22,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550)

– Job description: Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. May ascertain insurance rates required and cash reserves necessary to ensure payment of future benefits.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

43 / 50Canva

#8. Financial managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $174,110

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

44 / 50Canva

#7. Dentists, general

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $174,570

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830

– Employment: 95,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

– Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

45 / 50Canva

#6. Podiatrists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $221,380

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,110

– Employment: 9,710

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.https://eb13df0ea9c267b4e036633a237ee1e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

46 / 50Canva

#5. Nurse anesthetists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $222,900

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $189,190

– Employment: 41,960

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

– Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

47 / 50Canva

#4. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $226,340

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $239,120

– Employment: 18,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

– Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.

48 / 50Canva

#3. Family medicine physicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $237,710

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370

– Employment: 98,590

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

49 / 50Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#2. Chief executives

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $257,520

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

50 / 50Canva

#1. General internal medicine physicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $314,080

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960

– Employment: 50,600

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

– Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.