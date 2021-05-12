Hendrick Motorsports playing key role in manufacturing new US Army vehicle

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The new Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) is officially rolling off the assembly line every week at the GM Defense Plant in Concord. Army commanders picked the vehicle last year as a new way to transport soldiers for training or when they’re overseas.

Right now the ISV is being produced with help from Hendrick Motorsports, one of the top teams in NASCAR.



The ISV is a high-speed, light utility vehicle that can transport up to 9 soldiers and their equipment.

“You know we call it a better boot. Typically the soldiers would have to put on a rucksack and hike downrange. With the ISV they are able to ride in comfort and style,” said Vice President of Global Product Programs for General Motors, Tim Herrick.

The vehicle is based on the Chevy Colorado ZR2. When you take a closer look at the ISV and over-the-road counterpart, they look very similar.

The frame and rollover system for the ISV is manufactured at Hendrick Motorsports headquarters near Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s then delivered to the GM Defense Plant at the International Business Park off I-85 in Concord.

“They take that frame, they strip it down, sandblast it. They put added brackets on it and then they weld the superstructure on it,” said Herrick.

Some of the same people who work on the NASCAR Cup Series racecars are now working on the ISV.

“GM designed the system and then we use the capabilities we have learned in motorsports to construct it to incredibly high precision standards,” said President of Hendrick Motorsports, Marshall Carlson.

While what you see on the racetrack and inside the assembly plant don’t look too much alike, there are actually more similarities than you might think. You can see it when you take a closer look at the roll cage of a racecar and the ISV.

“The method we use in joining the metal called TIG welding is a crossover skill, so our folks in motorsports really just adapted to how we build the racecars to this product and it was a really close fit,” said Carlson.

GM Defense, with the help of Hendrick Motorsports, is contracted to build about 649 of the ISV’s. Right now the facility in Concord can produce between 16-21 per month. “For me to see that right here in North Carolina is really special to me. I am from North Carolina and it’s neat to see vehicle manufacturing come to the state,” said Carlson.



GM Defense leaders say they chose Concord because of its location to nearby Fort Bragg and Hendrick Motorsports, which helps keep logistics costs down. They were able to start manufacturing the vehicle at the Concord building within 90 days of finding the location.