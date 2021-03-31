Hemp vs. marijuana? Legal battle sparked over shipment seized at Charlotte Airport

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A legal battle over almost 3,300 pounds of hemp seized at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport is causing confusion over the difference between hemp and marijuana – is there any?

Yes. One may put you behind bars while the other is the new trendy ingredient in everything from specialty foods to snazzy new clothes.

Essentially hemp and marijuana are two different names for cannabis which is a type of plant. The difference between the two is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. THC is one of many chemicals found in the cannabis plant – and it’s the one responsible for getting people high.

In legal terms marijuana refers to cannabis that has more than 0.3 percent THC by weight. In 2018 the Farm Bill made it legal to grow hemp, or cannabis containing less than 0.3 percent THC, in the United States and made CBD products, derived from hemp, federally legal. And to be clear marijuana, or cannabis containing more than 0.3 percent THC, is not legal under federal law.

The lawsuit at issue involves hemp from the distributor, We CBD. They claim their shipment is legal and complied with all regulations. US Customs and Border says airport testing found 80% of the shipment was marijuana.

The case is pending in the US District Court in Charlotte.