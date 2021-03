HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Heavy police activity was reported Tuesday afternoon in Huntersville as HPD officers assisted CMPD in attempting to locate an individual.

Huntersville Police tweeted that officers were searching the area of Mullen Street and 115. They were asking residents to please avoid the area.

No word on why Huntersville Police were assisting CMPD in attempting to locate this person.

HPD said the scene is now clear and there is no threat to the community at this time.