Healthcare workers, YMCA thank anonymous donor for free childcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – While local healthcare workers have been out on the front-lines of the COVID-19 crisis, YMCA of Greater Charlotte employees have been taking care of their children.

An anonymous donor gave a significant donation to cover all costs to start an essential childcare program, which has allowed Atrium Health and Novant Health workers to drop their kids off at area YMCA branches during their shifts.

Kecia Barham is a local healthcare worker whose two children have been participating in the program.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Braham said. “It’s been such a blessing to me and my family.”

The program, which is free to families, has served more than 400 kids during its two-month span. Safety precautions amid the crisis are practiced: enhanced cleaning, social distancing and no more than 10 children per adult. Daily activities include indoor and outdoor games, educational learning, and mealtime.

The program is funded through the end of May. Moving forward, the YMCA plans to offer affordable childcare services to all families.

At the start of the pandemic, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte closed all of its 19 branches and two overnight camps. The essential childcare program allowed the association to bring back some of its more than 3,000 furloughed employees.

The association will start reopening, in phases, starting in June.

“I think about the program concluding and it makes me want to cry,” said Crystal Little, Senior Program Director for the YMCA. She oversees the essential childcare program at the association’s Dowd branch and says this opportunity has been one of the most rewarding in her career.

“I just think it’s been an incredible experience. To be able to serve the people on the front-lines in our community has been amazing.”