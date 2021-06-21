Health insurance giant, Centene, to hold dedication ceremony at new East Coast headquarter in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Centene Corporation, a giant among health insurance companies, is hosting a dedication ceremony at its new East Coast headquarters in Charlotte Monday.

In July, 2020, the Centene officials announced that they are coming to Charlotte and will eventually employ 3,000 people in the area. The company said they expect to bring a total of 6,000 new jobs in the coming years, investing 1 billion into its expansion.

“This is the largest jobs announcement in North Carolina and Charlotte’s history,” Charlotte Economic Development said after the announcement was made last year.

Centene CEO Michael Neidorff said it took his company two years to pick a city. They found everything they were looking for in the Queen City.

“Charlotte has all the elements of a great city, successful schools, impressive infrastructure, great diversity and tremendous opportunity for upward economic mobility,” Neidorff said.

Centene said the average salary for workers will be $100,000, a move Mayor Ci Lyles said is critical to boosting the economy.

“We believe in this time. There’s nothing more important than our residents having a good paying job and a place to live. That’s important for everyone,” she said.

Construction on the headquarters’ campus began last August.

On Monday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will be on hand for the dedication ceremony. FOX 46 Charlotte will have updates to the story throughout the day.

Centene is a $35 billion company and touts itself as the largest Medicaid-managed care organization in the United States.