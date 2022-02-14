Head of Charlotte Mayor’s new Racial Equity Initiative resigns amid criticism of her past job in Ohio

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kimberly Henderson, the head of Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles’ new Racial Equity Initiative, has resigned from her role amid criticism of her past job in Ohio, Henderson announced Monday.

Controversy surrounded Henderson’s hiring after Councilmembers learned that it was reported she had left her last government job in Ohio when a few different audits found millions of dollars of fraud and overpaid unemployment claims from the department she ran.

The Charlotte Alliance confirmed it was their decision to hire Henderson, and that they knew about her employment past prior to hiring her.

“I factored this into consideration, as well as her capabilities for the role of executive director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement, and I made the decision to hire her,” Janet Labar said in a statement.

Henderson announced on LinkedIn Monday that she was stepping down from her role as Executive Director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement.

“The work of the Initiative is too critical to be jeopardized in any way by public misperceptions related to my prior leadership as a Cabinet Director for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine,” Henderson said. “I am deeply sorry for the negative attention that has been brought to the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, Mayor Lyles, and the Charlotte community.”

Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bohkari spoke with Queen City News on Monday about Henderson’s resignation. He said he, along with a number of other council members, want to have more input in decision-making on the initiative.

“I have had a number of my city council colleagues and some in the private sector just articulate their discomfort on where this is,” he said.

Henderson added that she was not the subject of any criminal investigation in Ohio.

Henderson’s full statement:

“After careful consideration, I have decided that stepping down from my role as Executive Director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement is in the best interest of the continued success of the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative. I believe that the work of the Initiative is too critical to be jeopardized in any way by public misperceptions related to my prior leadership as a Cabinet Director in Ohio and appointment as Executive Director.

As I have shared, I am not the subject of any criminal investigation. In response to the pandemic, my top priority as Cabinet Director was assisting nearly two million Ohioans in need as quickly as possible. Regrettably, foreign and domestic criminals used the pandemic as an opportunity to defraud unemployment benefits systems across the nation at an unprecedented scale. Many of the improvements that were launched during my tenure are now fully operational. I am proud of what my team accomplished for the citizens of Ohio in the midst of historic challenges.

I am grateful for the confidence in my leadership abilities that you, Malcomb Coley, and Michael Lamach have shown. I will make myself available to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance to transition my role.

I am a devoted servant leader of high integrity, and I look forward to continuing impactful work in my new hometown.”

In an open letter regarding Henderson’s resignation, the Charlotte Alliance said Janet LaBar has taken responsibility for the staffing decision.

“We are deeply sorry for the distraction this has caused to work that is critically important to our community,” an Alliance statement said. “We are committed to more conversation, better process, and involvement with the Mayor and the broader community moving forward.”