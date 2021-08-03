‘He loved his job.’ Chesterfield County First Sergeant passes away after serving community for 20 years

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

First Sergeant James D. “Jimmy” Coombes passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home, the sheriff’s office announced on social media.

“Jimmy has left a empty place in the lives of everyone that knew him. He had a servants heart! He served the community for 20 years as a deputy sheriff,” the sheriff’s office said. “He loved his job, and the people that he met on the street. Jimmy was always willing to lend a hand in installation of flooring, painting, car repairs, boat repairs, wood work, and lawnmower repairs.”

In the days to come, please keep everyone that knew him in your prayers, the sheriff’s office said.