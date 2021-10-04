Harrisburg teen lives out his dream in Dallas thanks to a local non-profit

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 11-year-old Jabron Battle got to live out his dreams in Texas this weekend. Getting to watch his Dallas Cowboys take on his hometown Carolina Panthers.

Yep, you heard that right. The kid from North Carolina, rooting against the Panthers. Jabron’s whole family roots for the Black and Blue, but the 11-year-old from Harrisburg, NC was swayed to ‘Dem Boys’ by one of his dad’s friends.

But that’s the ‘why’ behind his trip to Dallas, how he got there is a much deeper story that started this past summer when he was diagnosed with Demyelination or lesions of the brain. Jabron had to spend 9 weeks in Children’s Levine Hospital. During his stay, he had to battle nausea and dizziness all while trying to relearn how to speak and swallow. But he never let that get him down.

“Through it all, he just always thought positive,” said his mother, Melody. “Always ‘Ok mom, I’m sick. Let’s do this and keep it moving.”

To make things feel more like home, Jabron even brought Cowboy’s gear to put up around the hospital room. But now that he’s out, he actually got to see the Cowboy’s up close and personal thanks to Dream on 3, a nonprofit organization that brings dreams to life.

This past week they surprised him at his middle school, giving him a hero’s send-off. Putting his family in a limo and then an airplane to fly them off to Texas.

“When they said next time you see my face we’re going to go to Dallas I thought she meant a few days before not the day it was we were going to go to Dallas and I was not expecting it to be at my school,” Jabron said.

To complete the experience D03 also took Jabron to the Texas Rangers game where he was able to meet former Atlanta Braves player Charlie Culberson.