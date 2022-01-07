Harris Teeter to close most locations across NC early beginning Monday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Effective Monday, January 10, all Harris Teeter store locations will close at 9 p.m. until further notice, the grocery store chain announced.

“This decision was made so associates can focus on restocking shelves, cleaning stores, and overall

ensuring excellent closings to better prepare for the following day,” Harris Teeter said in a written statement. “We believe that closing earlier will allow associates to: process Express lane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves and make certain our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop.”

This decision was not made due to staffing shortages, they said.

*This change does not apply to the following stores:

Store 21: Cameron Village, 500 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27605

Store 69: Old Raleigh Village, 3201-123 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27612

Store 117: University Mall, 2110 S Estes Dr., Chapel Hill, NC27514

Store 158: College Rd, 820 S College Rd., Wilmington, NC 28403

Store 165: Shops at Shadowline, 240 Shadowline Dr., Boone, NC 28607

Store 177: Barracks Road, 975 Emmet St., Charlottesville, VA 22905

Store 231: Citadel, 1631 Kalorama Rd NW, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20009

Store 346: Pine Ridge Plaza, 2835 Reynolda Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27106

Store 348: Village at Chestnut Street, 136 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801

Store 362: University Commons, 3040 Evans St., Greenville, NC 27834

Store 376: McHenry Row, 1801 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD 21230

Store 392: Canton Crossing, 3779 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

Store 394: Erwin Square, 2107 Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705