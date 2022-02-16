Harris Teeter stores return to normal closing hours Wednesday

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Harris Teeter announced that all of its store locations will return to their previous closing hours starting Wednesday.

Effective February 16, stores will once again close at 10 p.m., the grocery chain said.

Harris Teeter made the decision to close stores an hour earlier last month to give workers time to restock shelves and clean.

“We believe that closing earlier will allow associates to process express lane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves, and make certain our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop,” the company said in its mid-January announcement.

Company leaders said the decision was not made due to staffing shortages.

Harris Teeter said Monday that it looks forward to welcoming shoppers back into stores after 9 p.m.