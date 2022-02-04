Harlem Globetrotters coming to JCSU to honor 1975 graduate Curly Neal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Original Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their tour to Johnson C. Smith University next Friday to honor the late Curly Neal, one of the most famous Globetrotters and a 1975 graduate of the university.

School officials said the Globetrotters’ “Spread Game” tour comes to town at 12:30 p.m. on February 11 in Biddle Auditorium.

The tour is centered on honoring Neal who averaged 23.1 points per game and was named an All-CIAA guard in his time at Johnson C. Smith University.

Neal, a CIAA and North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame inductee, was presented with the Globetrotters’ “Legends” ring in 1993 and had his #22 jersey retired in 2008.

Neal died in 2020 at age 77.

The university said Neal was one of two Harlem Globetrotters to come from the school along with James “Twiggy” Saunders.

Officials said Friday’s event will include a panel discussion and an opportunity to interact with members of the team.