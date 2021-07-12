Hammer Attack Trial: Proceedings begin for Belmont man accused of assaulting wife with hammer

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 Charlotte) – A Belmont man is scheduled to go on trial in Gaston County District Court starting Monday for the attempted murder of his wife in 2019.

According to court documents, Charles Jevon Eubanks, 47, is accused of assaulting his wife with a hammer on August 25, 2019. They share two children and much else of this relationship remains unknown. However, we expect as witnesses take the stand, and through each day of trial, more information will come to light.

Eubanks was arrested on August 26, 2019, in the Hillsborough area after a motorist reported seeing blood on the exterior of the car he was in. The motorist asked Eubanks if he was okay and then said Eubanks reported being stabbed and requested the motorist call 911.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Deputies said Eubanks was bleeding profusely when they approached him, that he refused to exit his vehicle and claimed he had a gun. They also said Eubanks slipped a suicide note out of the car window. Deputies gained entry to the car by breaking a window, then removed Eubanks from his vehicle without Eubanks suffering additional injuries. He was then transported to Duke University Medical Center for treatment and his vehicle was towed.

Eubanks was ultimately arrested on a Gaston County warrant, dated August 25, 2019, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was placed into custody after release from the hospital.

The trial process is expected to begin Monday morning with preliminary matters argued by the prosecutor and Eubanks’ court-appointed attorney in front of Judge David Phillips, followed by jury selection.

Opening statements will likely begin Tuesday followed by the prosecution’s first witness. It is unknown at this point whether the defense plans to call any witnesses or whether Eubanks will take the stand.

The trial is expected to last one week.