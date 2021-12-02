Gun found on student entering Garinger High School in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A gun was found on a student entering Garinger High School Thursday morning, school officials confirm.

Assistant Principal Tomeka Barbour said law enforcement was called to the scene to ensure the safety and security of students and staff.

The assistant principal said “appropriate disciplinary action” will be taken against any student violation of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools policy.

In October, a Garinger High School student was charged after a gun and two loaded magazines were found inside of the gym after the school was placed on lockdown for a nearby shooting.

During the October incident, CMPD said a school resources officers overheard nearby gunfire around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Principal Sharon Bracey said shots were fired near the school’s campus by suspects believed to be in a black SUV, and the suspects that were targeted by the gunfire returned fire and fled to campus.

Following the shooting, school officials said all arriving students were directed into the gym. Students who had already arrived at school were taken to the cafeteria. CMPD officers began the search in the gym where the firearm was recovered.

One Garinger student faced multiple charges stemming from the incident, including possession of a stolen firearm.