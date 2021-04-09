GSM Services in Gastonia, employer of 2 of the 6 shot in York County, works to help affected families

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – GSM Services, the employer of two of the six people who were shot in a mass shooting Wednesday in York County, is working to help the impacted families.

The air conditioning contractor company posted on social media Friday saying, “The outpour of love, support, and prayers we have received has been overwhelming. Many people have reached out wanting to know how they can help the families.”

Both James Lewis and Robert Shook were at the house of Dr. Robert Lesslie and Barbara Lesslie to fix their air conditioning on Wednesday, April 7, when a suspect, identified as former NFL pro Phillip Adams, arrived at the house and began shooting, killing five of the six people there.

We have set up this GoFundMe account to raise money for the families of James Lewis & Robert Shook. Both men involved in this horrific incident are long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM. These men are family-focused, up-beat, and wonderful team members who cared about all the people they encountered. GSM

James Lewis was killed at the scene and Robert Shook was rushed to the hospital where he remains receiving treatment for his injuries.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, Barbara Lesslie, and their two young grandchildren, Adah and Noah, were killed.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the suspect, Adams, was found deceased by police following a standoff early Thursday morning. His cause of death is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, they said.

This case remains open and ongoing, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.