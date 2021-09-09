Growing Pains: Charlotteans report traffic issues, limited stops with CityLYNX Gold Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – All aboard the CityLYNX Gold Line! The new streetcar service launched on August 30, with 17 stops from the Elizabeth neighborhood to the historic West End.

It hasn’t fully caught on according to some riders.

“I work uptown and I didn’t want to drive my car down here,” Nancy Mancuso said as she got off the streetcar and headed to a concert. “So, I’d tried a first trip. It was great, there were not many people on the train.”

FOX 46 watched the streetcars go back and forth during rush hour and there were no more than ten people riding each time. And those on the train say it was still a long ride.

“The other trolley you pushed the button if you needed to stop,” added John Saunders who was riding the Gold Line with his daughter. “We’ve had several stops where no one was getting on or getting off.”

The intersection at Hawthorne Lane and Elizabeth Avenue by Presbyterian Hospital may be a problem as well.

The issue, people not pulling all the way to the curb to park. Several times during the day if a vehicle was a fraction over the parking line, the train was not moving. At one point it sat for close to ten minutes waiting for a car to move out of the way.

There’s also the traffic back-up on single lane roadways, and drivers who are impatient, so they cross the double yellow center line to pass the streetcar.

Even with the issues, Nancy Mancuso believes it’s just growing pains; she lives in the South End and rides the Blue Line. She says mass transit can be a great resource

“I hope that people that live out here start to take it uptown and get rid of some of the traffic on the road.”

However, the multi-million-dollar project has already drawn criticism in the Elizabeth neighborhood, and there are still 20 more stops and several miles left to build.

“I think they look at the blue line and how all the infrastructure, all the buildings were built through there, all those apartments, added Saunders. “But nothing like that is going to come through here because this stuff is already established. So, I think it was a lot of money not well spent.”

Riders can ride the Gold Line free of charge until the end of 2021. FOX 46 reached out to CATS to see how they are monitoring the Gold Line and adjusting. A spokesperson said the Gold Line runs every 20 minutes. Any wait longer than 20 minutes would be largely due to motorists illegally parked on the streetcar tracks or increased traffic congestion in the uptown Charlotte area.