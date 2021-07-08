Growing Pains: Catawba Two Kings Casino brings extra traffic to Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Barring the first-day opening of the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, which was filled with crowds and traffic issues, the crowds at the 500-slot temporary facility have remained consistent.

“Anytime you go there, late at night, the parking lot is full,” said Kings Mountain Mayor Scott Neisler.

The site, overnight, essentially became a go-to destination. While this is good news for the area economically, it has also meant growing pains.

In an interview with FOX 46, Neisler explained what they have learned so far, and what to expect near the site, which, while not officially in the Kings Mountain city limits, is within their extra-territorial jurisdiction.

“Counting up all the proposed housing developments, we have 3,000 housing units ready to be built in Kings Mountain,” said Neisler. “That’s from a county that has been stagnant as far as housing is concerned.”

There will be an economic benefit that will extend into the city, but right now it is too early to quantify.

However, investments are being made in the form of additional construction off the casino site, and on the roads surrounding it, particularly the exit at Interstate-85 and Dixon School Road.

“The developers are already paying for expanding that intersection and the design has already been made,” said Neisler.

There was, and still is, some hesitancy on the casino in the surrounding community, particularly over the changes. However, Neisler is weighing the economic benefit to the area and its people as a whole.

“We have a 19 percent poverty rating in our city,” he said.