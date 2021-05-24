Greg Olsen says son’s heart is ‘reaching its end’, could require transplant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Carolina Panther Greg Olsen said his son TJ could have to undergo a heart transplant after new complications with his modified heart.

8-year-old TJ Olsen has undergone three open-heart surgeries in his life and has survived with his modified part, the family said.

“Unfortunately, it seem his heart is reaching its end,” Olsen said on Twitter Monday.

Olsen said his family is working through the process to figure out which steps to take next, including the possibility of a heart transplant.

“TJ has been a fighter since birth,” he said. “We are going to get through this as a family and be better off as a result of this experience.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The former tight end and his wife Kara opened HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center at Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte last December.

The Olsens said TJ’s battle with a congenital heart defect, is what motivated them to make the treatment process easier and less overwhelming for other families.