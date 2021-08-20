Greenway founder Anne Springs Close dies following injury from falling tree limb in Fort Mill

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Anne Springs Close Greenway founder and namesake, Anne Close, has passed away at home after suffering a severe injury from a falling tree limb near her residence in Fort Mill.

According to local authorities, on Monday, Aug. 16, Anne Close and her daughter Gracie Close, of Leavenworth, Va., were struck by a falling limb from a live pecan tree near the home.

They both sustained serious injuries and were being treated at Carolinas Medical Center-Main in Charlotte.

Authorities said Anne Close returned to her home of 72 years Thursday afternoon and died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family.

“Details regarding a memorial service, at which time the family will look forward to greeting her many friends, will be released soon. The family would like to thank the community that loved her so much for their prayers and support during this difficult time,” Greenway officials said in a released statement on Friday.