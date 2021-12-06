‘Greatest hero’: Salisbury residents remember one of their own, Sen. Bob Dole

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The loss of Senator Bob Dole has hit the nation hard, but people in Salisbury are especially heartbroken.

Dole’s wife, former Secretary of Labor Elizabeth Dole, was born and raised in the city. Bob has gone on record to say Salisbury holds a special place in his heart.

Just as people walk the streets of downtown Salisbury or hit up the local restaurants, so has Sen. Dole. People remember him as a hard-worker and trailblazer in Washington and a genuine, kind man in his adopted hometown.

Speaking about Sen. Dole brings a tear to Terry Osborne’s eye. He knew him not only as a politician, but as a friend.

“Other than my father, he was my greatest hero. Without question,” said Osborne.

Dole and Osborne met while the senator came to speak at Catawba College in the 1970s. Osborne gave Dole and his wife a ride home. Eventually, Osborne went on to become a teacher in West Rowan and brought dozens of groups of students to Washington DC to meet the senator.

“Here is a man who is both minority and majority leader during the years that we took them over there, and somebody as busy as he was, he was never too busy to speak with these students,” said Osborne.

Former Salisbury Mayor Margaret Kluttz and her daughter Meg Dees say there were also fortunate enough to know Sen. Dole.

“One of the last conversations I had with him was on his last birthday. I guess he was 97 or 98. He said ‘Margaret, I’m almost officially a senior citizen now,’ said Kluttz, speaking of the late senator’s humor.

Dees remembers interning with the then-senate minority leader while she was in high school.

“He always had the wrap of being this rough guy, and he really was not. He was kind and gracious and really, really smart,” she said.

To those in Salisbury, Bob Dole is their local celebrity – not just because of his accomplishments in Washington, but because of his generosity in their hometown.

“They worked tirelessly to try to make lives better for other people – very quietly with no publicity,” said Kluttz.

Senator Dole will lie in state in the US Capitol rotunda on Thursday. Some Salisbury locals say they plan to make the trip to DC to pay their respects.