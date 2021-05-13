Graves fading, bodies may be unaccounted for at historic Black cemetery in Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The gravestones of World War I veterans are cracked and crumbling and these are the lucky ones.

Some residents worry that not everyone who is buried at this historic Black cemetery is accounted for, and the ones that are, are being lost to history.

Underneath leaves and dirt, Tony Merida found a small plastic grave marker and then another. The only thing visible on one is the date of death: Jan. 9, 1940. The person, whose name is no longer visible on a typed notecard, was 79.

“It’s sad to see stuff like that,” said Merida. “I couldn’t imagine any of my family members, or even my past family members who I did not know, this be their headstone would be pretty sad.”

Merida sells life insurance next to this historic Black cemetery in Mount Holly. It is where the first freed African slave in Gaston County, Hunter Ransom, is buried. The tombstones date bate to the early 1900s.

Many of the graves, including several veterans, are fading and falling apart. Due to the unusual amount of space between graves, residents worry there are people buried here without any markers to honor the lives now lost to history.

“That’s something I’d like to find out as far as getting those records so we can notify those families and let them know that they are still out here,” said Merida, who wants to help resurrect the cemetery. “History’s a big part of our life. It’s something I think we never need to forget. And these people mean something just as much as the people here who walk on the earth.”

The cemetery is owned by Burge Memorial Bapist Church located a block away. FOX 46 reached out for comment but did not hear back.

Mayor Bryan Hough says he wants to work with the church and see what records are available and if a ground-penetrating radar survey has been conducted before.

“Well we certainly want anyone who served in the World Wars, any war, any veterans, to be treated with respect,” said Hough. “So we would love to see that taken care of.”

“Are you aware of the state of this cemetery and is there anything the city can do to try to identify everyone buried there?” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“We certainly would want to help any way we can as a city and look at what we can do to work together with Burge Memorial Church and others,” he said, “just to see who may be there and what we can do to help.”