Grand Opening: Temporary Catawba Tribe casino set to open Thursday in Cleveland County

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Catawba Two Kings Casino, a temporary facility with 500 slot machines, is set to open Thursday afternoon in Kings Mountain.

The temporary casino is made of a bunch of trailers as work continues on a larger, permanent facility.

It’s taken a lot to get to this point, though–years of process and bureaucracy, and a last-minute change to allow for an opening July 1, but the casino project is nowhere near done.

“Plan for success and build with success,” said Chief Bill Harris of the Catawba Indian Nation. “You don’t just build it and they will come.”

The facility is located just off Interstate 85 and Dixon School Road in Kings Mountain. The site is made up of a large amount of dirt and construction equipment, with a parking lot and a series of trailers. However, Harris said within the next two to three years, the area will likely look very different.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Renderings have showed what the site could eventually look like–a casino, hotel, resort and parking deck.

The temporary casino is expected to open its doors to the public at noon on July 1.