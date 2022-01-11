CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The FAA, FCC, AT&T, and Verizon have agreed to a new gradual rollout of C-Band 5G cell service in large cities with busy airports.

Buffer zones around large airports like Charlotte-Douglas are supposed to have less intense 5G service for six months. Experts say the 5G frequencies are too close to the frequencies used by aircraft radio altimeters. That hardware helps a plane land in low visibility weather situations.

Right now, the current buffer zones are around the airport property and the areas around final approach, or where the planes travel over at low altitudes before landing.

Cell phone carriers previously said they would deny the FAA’s request for a delay in rollout but pushed back two weeks in December to accommodate heavy holiday traffic.

The EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Authority), and South Korea’s government have already rolled out 5G service and say these services have not disrupted flights there.