Energy Boost: $740M Red Bull hub with 400+ jobs coming to Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A new Red Bull manufacturing hub that will cost $740 million and create over 400 new jobs is coming to Concord, state and local officials announced on Tuesday.

Governor Roy Cooper was on hand for the announcement.

“Global manufacturers need a world-class workforce to support their expansion plans,” said Governor Cooper Tuesday. “In North Carolina, Red Bull and Rauch have chosen the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and a resilient business climate with an excellent transportation infrastructure to support their long-term growth.”

FOX 46 was in attendance for the announcement. More than 400 jobs paying an average of $50,000 will be added and a potential $1.2 billion in revenue over a 12-year period is possible. This is a joint venture between Red Bull and Rauch Global beverage companies. It is the largest economic development announcement in the history of Cabarrus County. The facility will be located on the old Phillip Morris site.

The NC Secretary of Commerce was also in attendance.

“We are excited to see the partnership that Red Bull and Rauch are creating here in North Carolina,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Like this partnership, North Carolina’s success is supported by strong economic and workforce development partnerships, which will continue to attract growing companies that are creating good-paying jobs and impactful investments statewide.”

Gov. Cooper will stick around to attend a vaccine event at Northwest Cabarrus High School later in the day.