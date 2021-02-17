Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency ahead of incoming ice storm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency ahead of this week’s incoming ice storm. Power outages across the Carolinas are expected.

North Carolina residents should prepare Wednesday for the strong possibility of power outages due to an incoming winter storm that is forecast to arrive Wednesday night. This storm will bring significant icing that’s likely to result in many fallen trees and power lines.

“This forecast for icy weather is a real threat for widespread power outages,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “People need to be ready to stay home and be prepared to lose power for a while, especially in the northern, western, and Piedmont counties.”

These areas especially north and west could see between one-quarter and one-half inch of ice or more. Power outages are common with as little as a quarter-inch of icing on trees and power lines.

The Governor issued an Executive Order Wednesday in advance of the inclement weather, declaring a state of emergency and allowing for transportation waivers permitting utility companies to bring repair crews from out of state and get faster access to communities who have lost power.

The Governor also authorized the activation of 40 National Guard personnel to support fallen tree and debris removal.

State transportation officials advise that unnecessary travel should be avoided late Wednesday night and Thursday across much of western and central North Carolina due to ice on roads and falling trees. Downed trees and power lines can be very difficult to see at night.

State transportation workers have started brining major highways, bridges, and overpasses in some areas. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, crews had placed nearly 30,000 gallons of brine on roads in the Triangle, Piedmont Triad, Charlotte area, and mountains. Crews are loading trucks with salt and sand so deicing operations can start during the storm’s aftermath. Transportation crews will be working through the night to clear roads, as necessary.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

North Carolina Emergency Management is monitoring the storm’s progress and is prepared to assist counties with any storm-related needs. Emergency managers offer these tips for staying safe during this ice storm: