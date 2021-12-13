‘Got to be superheroes’: Iredell parents, students stuck at home with COVID outbreak

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A COVID outbreak forced about 100 students or almost half of the student population to miss school in Iredell County.

Union Grove Elementary School has shut down its building for the week to students to try and keep the virus from spreading.

An Iredell-Statesville Schools spokesperson says the majority of students were absent last Friday from Union Grove Elementary because they’re close contacts with someone who tested positive for COVID and not because they all have the virus.

But the district and school leaders decided to close the school building to try and stop the spread because almost half of the students are already impacted.

“They were excited, they’re very excited they didn’t have to go to school,” said Amber Snyder, a parent.

That’s the kids’ version of their school building being closed, but mom feels differently.

“I’m no teacher. I can’t do the things that the teachers do, so I want them to be in school,” said Snyder.

But that’s not happening for the next week at Union Grove Elementary School.

The teacher’s cars are in the parking lot, but there aren’t any students at the school.

Forty-six percent of the students either have COVID, or they’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, so the school building is closed for the week, while the students learn from home.

“It was hard, it was frustrating at times, like pulling my hair out,” said Snyder.

She says early on in the pandemic, virtual learning was tough, but this time she says the teachers handed out packets so that students can work at their own pace, and parents can help when it’s most convenient for them.

“Even though I’m at home and I stay with them, I know it’s got to be definitely hard for the moms that work and the dads too so I give props to them, they’ve got to be superheroes,” said Snyder.

Masks are optional for students in Iredell-Statesville Schools.

If masks were required, there wouldn’t be as many students missing school right now. That’s because state guidance says if a student is fully vaccinated or if they come in close contact with someone who’s positive for COVID and both people were properly masked, they don’t have to quarantine.

“I think that it was a good idea just to let stuff settle down,” said Snyder.

She thinks the school made the right call to close the building for a week, and she’s grateful that her sons are healthy.

“So far my boys have been good, and thank God for that,” said Snyder.

Snyder says the school has been good about working to find solutions for moms and dads who have to go to work and can’t stay home with the kids while the school is closed.