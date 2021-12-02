Google donates to Mooresville food pantry, optimizes search engine for those needing food assistance

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Demand for food sources in North Carolina has skyrocketed. The nation’s leading search engine is helping fill the void for those in search of food assistance.

Google has awarded 20 food pantries across the country grants, including one in Mooresville.

The assistance from Google doesn’t stop with monetary help, the search engine giant has also composed a team of people to make locating food pantries and food stamp benefits easier.

Feed NC in Mooresville has a convenient location just off Main Street, but the organization has outgrown its space. The close quarters are not stopping volunteers from continuing to meet demand any way they can. Dozens of volunteers are doing much more than just boxing up donations.

A full-service kitchen at Feed NC offers hot breakfast and lunch 5 days a week. It’s right inside the food pantry, which is set up similar to a grocery store, allowing a shopping experience once a week for those in need.

“At the height of the pandemic we were at a 165% increase. The demand has never returned to pre-covid numbers,” said Executive Director, Lara Ingram.

Ingram says there are still 30 new pantry applications coming in per week from working families.

“Right now the difference is the cost of everything has gone up,” said Ingram.

Internet searches for help have also gone up. Google crunched the numbers and found searches for “check EBT balance” went up 71% in North Carolina this year.

“The numbers in North Carolina particularly were surprisingly high,” said Emily Ma from Google.

The team at Google didn’t just release the statistics, they got to work by creating a food bank locator on Google maps. A new feature also shows what grocery stores accept EBT payments.

Team members also created a new SNAP benefit panel, explaining to Google users who are eligible for the program.

The new features are similar to what was already established on the search engine for businesses.

“We realized that the setup for those business profiles were not necessarily tailored to non-profits yet. In particular for Food Banks and pantries that are serving so many Americans,” said Ma.

The team at Google made more than 85,000 phone calls ensuring the food banks and pantries listed are legit.

“I was delighted that Google was interested in this topic and that they have a team working on it. That made me so excited that they have identified this is a need in our whole country,” said Ingram.

Google also awarded Feed NC a $50,000 grant. The money will be used for the pantry as well as to support a 3-month culinary job-training program the organization has.