‘Going to be hectic’: Water main project partially blocks major intersection in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What some call a traffic nightmare is about to get even worse. The South End water main project just partially closed down a main intersection.

“About a year ago, it was way down there, and they just keep moving this direction,” said South End resident Callan Gaines.

As the sound of construction makes its way north on South Blvd, a different section of the street shuts down.

“I was not looking forward to it,” Gaines said. “I understand it has to happen. I guess they’re doing some water line changes, which is a pretty big deal.”

The South End water main project started at Skaleybark Road and will continue down to Worthington Avenue. Crews are replacing aging pipes to keep up with the explosion of growth in South End. The new pipe will be twice the size of the existing one.

On Tuesday, they moved the barrier wall to Remount road blocking cross-traffic and causing cars to clog the roadway.

“This traffic, like, is always here,” said resident Shavon Gary, “Because of the Chick-Fil-A line, but this is really going to be hectic.”

Drivers can no longer make left turns from Remount Road and Ideal way onto South Blvd. By the looks on drivers’ faces, the commute wasn’t much of a thrill.

“I just witnessed a lot of cars just driving by that woman who had her hand out,” Gaines said as she watched traffic flow by.

Charlotte water is encouraging people to choose South Tryon, Park Road, Clanton, and Tremont for detours until this section is complete.

The overall project should wrap up in the spring. The section at Remount Road is estimated to go through February.