Giving the Bird: Matthews residents may soon have a new way to travel

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — People in Matthews might soon be able to use Birds to get around – and no, not the kind in the sky.

In March, the town says electric scooter rental company Bird approached them about bringing the product to Matthews. Since then, Senior Planner Nadine Bennett says she has been researching other town ordinances and drafting her own.

“It is a pretty comprehensive ordinance. Not all of them are, but we just thought it would be best if it covered everything,” she said during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

The town hopes their ordinance would address any potential problems before they arise. For example, Bennett says she is researching key issues like permits, insurance, and town liability.

“I’m really concerned about fleet management. I’ve seen those scooters laying in creeks and laying on the side of the road and laying in private resident’s yards,” said Mayor John Higdon.

Still, many local business owners and downtown patrons are excited about the new prospect.

“I think it’s a great idea. We have a walking community. If it was a riding community, it might make it a little bit easier,” said Kevin Nelson, operating partner of Matthews Wine Cellar.

If approved, the scooters would start out in a “trial area” focused around downtown Matthews. That area would exclude parts of Trade Street due to safety concerns.

“You’ve got to be responsible. If you put yourself in a bad situation, a bad situation can arise,” said Nelson.

Interestingly, Bennett also says she will recommend allowing people to ride on sidewalks, which is prohibited in many cities that use the scooters.

Bennett says she has sent her draft ordinance to the police department and town attorney to review before presenting it to the board for a vote at their December meeting.