MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A young girl was resuscitated after a near-drowning at the Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center, City officials confirmed Friday.
Officials said the girl was doing well, the last they heard.
The waterpark will be closed until Monday, June 13, to allow staff and lifeguards time to regroup, officials said.