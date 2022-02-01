Girl Power! Panthers help launch high school girls flag football in 20 Charlotte-area schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It was girl power at Bank of America Stadium Tuesday as the Panthers and CMS announced 20 local schools will offer flag football to females.

The energy almost made it feel like game day.

“This is so much fun!” said South Mecklenburg High School junior Deirdre Miller. “This is crazy! I still can’t believe I’m here.”

Thanks to a $50,000 donation from the Panthers, and some gear to kick it off, girls flag football is coming to 20 local schools.

“Football’s always been a boy’s sport,” said Harding University High School junior Akala Garrett, “and girls have wanted to play for as long as I can remember.”

The Panthers rolled out the red carpet. The girls representing Harding, Chambers, East Mecklenburg, and other schools got the royal treatment: designated spaces in the visitors’ locker room, but they felt like they were part of the team with a Panthers’ photo shoot.

“It was amazing,” said Hopewell High School junior Logan Henderson, “We weren’t expecting it to be this big, honestly.”

Each school will get new uniforms, a bag of flag football gear, and resources for skill development. Tomorrow is National Girls and Women in Sports day, and that’s not lost on the teens.

“Having the Panthers behind this movement is going to bring a lot of attention,” Garrett said, “because Panthers have a lot of supporters, which means their supporters could be our supporters.”

“This is definitely going to help generations on top of generations on top of generations,” Henderson said, “and I really hope this is the kickstarter to it.”

It’s their hope, and that of CMS and the Panthers, that eventually this launch could turn into a sanctioned sport in North Carolina high schools.

“Don’t count the girls out of football,” Henderson said. “We’re here to stay.”

Currently, girls flag football is sanctioned as a varsity sport in six states. Intramural competition for the 20 local schools participating will start after spring break in April.