Ghost Kitchens: Charlotte’s changing culinary landscape

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Order up. The pandemic is changing charlottes culinary landscape.

An estimated 90,000 restaurants have closed their doors for good since March of 2020.

Charlotte diners have been forced to say their fair share of goodbyes, bidding ado to staples like Zack’s Hamburgers, Price’s Chicken Coop and Mr. K’s.

Now, nearly two years since the start of the pandemic some queen city eateries are opening up about what they’ve endured.

“The pandemic for us like everyone else we had no idea. We took it day by day and the entire staff took it day by day,” said the owner of Haberdish, Jamie Brown. “It was a lean time, we went to full takeout and had to come up with different ways to drive business”

Brick and mortar restaurants weren’t the only ones forced to adapt. The owner of Tacos Rick-O food truck, Ricky Ortiz, said, “instead of us going to breweries, we went to the people where they just had to preorder and pick up at the window.”

The lifeline of any restaurant is its employees. The restaurants that have persisted owe their success in large part to those showing up for work every day.

“We recognize the people make the business,” explained Chris Coleman from The Good Year House. “We could cook the most amazing food on earth but the people are the ones cooking the food, making the drinks and serving you. People are our most important asset.

While many diners simply stuck to takeout others turned to a new trend in the culinary scene, ghost kitchens. These are restaurants that don’t exist – at least not in the traditional dining sense.

Mad Dash is one of them. They run their business out of commercial kitchen spaces without storefronts.

“I think sometimes that’s the biggest challenge because people may not see a sign on the front door so they don’t realize, hey, I’m here you can actually still come order online or hey, walk in and place the order and you can still get it fresh,” said Corey Jones, owner of Mad Dash. “I’m proud we just celebrated a year at the beginning of October and I’m proud we made it because a lot of people don’t make it a year.”

Ghost kitchens are primarily found on delivery apps like Grubhub and Doordash. When you order on the apps there is virtually no difference between these restaurants and brick and mortar spaces.