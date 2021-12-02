‘Get this fixin’ done’: VP Harris touts Biden administrations new Infrastructure Law in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte Thursday to promote the recently passed Infrastructure law that will provide billions of dollars to North Carolina.

Harris discussed the backlogs of projects in N.C. and across the country that she believes the “Build Back Better” plan will help alleviate.

“We need to get to fixin’ all of these things,” she said. “We need to get this fixin’ done.”

According to the White House, for North Carolina, the law includes:

$7.2 billion for highway projects

$457 million for bridge replacement and repairs

$109 million for electric vehicle charging stations

$910 million for public transportation

$100 million for broadband access

$1.1 billion for clean drinking water improvements

Joey Hopkins, Deputy Chief of Planning with NCDOT, said the money will also help push other previously planned projects further along.

“Before the infrastructure bill, we’re projected to be over-programmed, meaning we’ve got more projects than we have money for, over program by the amount of about $11 billion. And that’s about 50% more projects than we have money for over the next 10 year period when we develop that program. So this infrastructure bill, we’ll make that be less of a hole that we’ll have to dig out of,” Hopkins said.

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was also on hand to discuss public transportation.

Secretary Buttigieg commended Charlotte for its light rail expanding ways of traveling across the city. He also addressed the investment into electric CATS buses.