Gastonia veterans organization say largest flying flag in America is just part of a larger plan

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s one of the largest American Flags in the nation, and members of the United Veterans Of America in Gastonia says flying the flag on Flag Day is just one part of an overall renovation they want people to see.

The flag is over 200 pounds and 7,410 square feet.

“It’s a thing with the veterans, and all these older guys that have been in the service,” says Neal Lambert, an officer with the United Veterans of America. “Any of them that has been in Iraq, Iran, we’d like those fellas to come out and join us.”

The flag went up for the first time on the property in 1999 and people say you can see the flag in Kings Mountain.

It’s the largest American Flag on a pole in the U.S.

One star is over four feet wide, and one stripe is five feet high.

“People enjoy seeing it though,” says Lambert. “It makes you feel good.”

The flag is part of a larger project by the organization. They want to make a park and other memorials right under “Old Glory.” They just need more funds for the project.

“Working on raising the money to get that in, put the road in take it a step at a time.”

Until then, this symbol of freedom will continue to wave on Flag Day and many more days to come.

A big showing by those who served our country.

“It’s about as patriotic as you can get and that’s what we try to do here,” added Lambert. “Not just for veterans, but for all people.”