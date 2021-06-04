Gastonia receives $60K to develop plan to make city more bike accessible

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Gastonia received $60,000 from North Carolina’s Transportation Department to develop a plan to make the city more bike accessible.

So far, the Gastonia Planning Committee is asking for public input to see what would be the most beneficial areas to make the city bike-friendly. As Gastonia grows, many residents are glad to see the city is moving forward with its efforts to spruce up the area.

“There’s only one bike lane and it’s in a neighborhood where I’m at, and the streetlights could be a little bit better I feel like. It is kind of iffy. If there were bike lanes it would be a lot easier to get to and from,” Mindy Jackson said, who bikes to work.

Jackson bikes to work at Pita Wheel every day and says the new bike lanes would make her feel safer when she commutes.

“It doesn’t take me long to get over here and then it wakes me up for the day.”

Chris Davis, the owner of Pita Wheel has been pushing for Gastonia to be a bike-friendly city and donated bike racks to be dispersed throughout the city.

“I think it’s awesome. I mean, you’ve already got people riding these scooters. You’ve got a ride-a-bike bike shop right up the street,” Davis said. “Just my way of saying…you know it just brings more color to downtown.”

Gastonia becoming a more bike friendly community is something many are eager for.

“It brings more energy. People can ride their bikes now. Hey, it’s a bike-friendly neighborhood now… than it was before.”