Gastonia neighbors fed up with slow yard waste pickup

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Huge piles of branches and leaves scattered throughout the streets is not uncommon in Gastonia.

The City of Gastonia halted weekly yard waste pickups back in May and changed the schedule to monthly.

City officials said this all came about because of the pandemic. More folks spent time cleaning up their yards and left more waste to be picked up. City officials said they couldn’t keep up, now they’re offering yard waste bins for $50 and in return will resume weekly pickups.

But many residents said they would rather just have the City hire more staff and continue on with their old weekly pickup schedule. Sam Mall, owner of Manali Enterprise Landscaping, said he witnesses many residents upset about the issue first hand.

“I’m on the NexstDoor app. And I see a lot of chirping on the NexstDoor app about whenever they come in to pick up this and that,” said Mall.

The manager of the City’s Solid Waste Division, Allison Brockman, said about a third of the calls they’ve been getting have to do with the yard waste pickup.

“We are encouraging residents to pay the one time $50 fee to obtain a yard waste part. If you have a yard waste card, we can guarantee weekly service,” Brockman said.

Residents are allowed to buy up to four carts. But if you don’t want to pay $50 per cart you’ll have to wait a whole month for crews to collect your yard waste.

“We are asking residents to just please be patient with us,” Brockman said.