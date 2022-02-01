Gastonia homeless shelter operating out of church forced to shut down

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gastonia homeless shelter operating out of a church is being forced to shut its doors.

The pastor running the shelter says he was notified by the city that the church can’t be used for any temporary housing or shelter due to certain zoning requirements.

Pastor Moses Colbert has been operating the Faith, Hope, and Love Enrichment Community Center since 2019. It sits on Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Gastonia.

“I was on the streets,” said Donna Rappe, crying. “And I didn’t want to be on the streets. Pastor Moses opened his heart and place to let me stay here.”

Each person inside the shelter has a story of their own.

“They don’t have anywhere to go,” Pastor Moses Colbert said.

They all come from different places.

“If you think homelessness has a stigma, take another look,” said Queen Glover. “Because we don’t always fit the same status quo.”

Pastor Moses gives a home to those without one. He provides meals, showers, and shelter to the homeless.

“I’d probably be on the streets or sidewalk or on the curbside somewhere,” said William Walls.

That could be the reality many people soon face. The City has asked Pastor Colbert to shut his doors.

“I got a letter back in December saying we had to close down because we aren’t sanctioned as a shelter,” Pastor Moses Colbert said.

But, if the doors shut, the 30-40 people who seek shelter there each night will have nowhere to go.

“There isn’t a shelter in Gastonia,” said Colbert. “I’ve had 65 people in here before and I have to feed all these people.”

“He’s gone beyond extreme measures to help us,” said Walls. “It means a lot to us and makes some of us want to cry.”

The place where people come to seek peace has become a passion for the pastor.

“People were dying on the streets,” Colbert said. “They tell us we have to shut down, but they don’t have a solution for us shutting down.”

He’s fighting for the funds necessary to keep the doors open.

“They say I need a smoke fire alarm system in order to have this shelter. We don’t have the money for that– we barely can keep these people fed.”

The City of Gastonia sent Queen City News this statement regarding the issue:

“Our Fire Department and fire inspectors have responded to multiple calls to the property located at 602 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way. City staff has met on several occasions with Pastor Moses Colbert to inform him that the church was built as a church and can only be used for that purpose, which does not include overnight housing. According to the representative of the property owner, the pastor ceased operations on Monday (last night).

Due to city zoning regulations, shelters are not permitted by right in the city. Also, Section 319 of the 2018 North Carolina Fire Code specifically mentions the requirements for operating a shelter for homeless citizens. Pastor Moses has been notified numerous times to cease operations immediately in the church until he has obtained zoning approval and satisfied the NC Fire Code requirements for that use.

The City of Gastonia is aware of the issues related to homelessness. We are working diligently with our faith-based communities, non-profit organizations, and Gaston County and other municipalities to reduce and ultimately end homelessness. This will take everyone working together to find solutions. Recently there have been programs announced in Gastonia and Gaston County to assist with emergency housing assistance. The City will continue to explore additional options for assistance.”